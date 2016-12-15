|Analysis
The New York Times
Marshall plans, not Marital plans - -
The lesson of Iraq and Syria for America is that economic aid beats military intervention
By Chris Murphy
News Analysis
The Foreign Policy
The last act of Obamas Israel drama may be his best - -
Despite their momentary ascendancy, Bibi, Trump, and Putin are yesterdays men
By David Rothkopf
Iran - Saudi Arabia
The Foreign Policy
What would a Saudi - Iran war look like - do not look now, but it is already here - -
The future is likely to look similar. The existing pattern will intensify, eventually spill over in a short, sharp direct clash, and then sink back down again to the level of proxy wars in other peoples territories
By Thomas E. Ricks
Israel - American Foreign Policy
The New York Times
Kerry rebukes Israel, calling settlements a threat to peace - -
Secretary of State John Kerry argued that Israel could not survive as both a Jewish state and a democratic state unless it embraced a two-state plan.
By David E. Sanger
News Analysis
The Foreign Affairs
The end of the old Israel - -
How Netanyahu Has Transformed the Nation
By Aluf Benn
Israel - Palestinians
Asharq Al-Awsat
Israel postpnes vote on new East Jerusalem homes before Kerry speech - -
http://english.aawsat.com/2016/12/article55364592/israel-postpones-vote-new-east-jerusalem-homes-kerry-speech
By Asharq Al-Awsat
Israel - Settlements
The New York Times
Defying U.N., Israel prepares to build more settlements - -
Jerusalems municipal government signaled that it would not back down: The city intends to approve 600 housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of town on Wednesday in what a top official called a first installment on 5,600 new homes.
By Peter Baker
Analysis
The Foreign Policy
Democracy is dying as technocrats watch - -
Assaults on democracy are working because our current political elites have no idea how to defend it
By William Easterly
Analysis
The New Republic
Is there any hope for Frances left ? - -
As the far-right surges, the contradictions on the left may prove to be irreconcilable
By Harrison Stetler
Argument
`The Foreign Policy
Democracy is dying as technocrats watch - -
Assaults on democracy are working because our current political elites have no idea how to defend it.
By William Easlerly
News Analysis
The New York Times
Trump pressures Obama over U.N. resulution on Israeli settlements - -
Mr. Trumps forceful insertion into the matter reflected an unusual public split between incoming and outgoing presidents and underscored the stark shift on Middle East policy ahead
By Peter Baker & Simon Sengupta
Analysis
The Christian Science Monitor
US students abroad emerge as unofficial ambassador for Trumps America - -
As the world watched the US presidential election, American students studying in Europe took it upon themselves to combat stereotypes, ease fears, and provide a more nuanced understanding of Donald Trump's victory
By Gretel Kauffman
Analysis
The New York Times
Invasion of the agency snachers - -
Mr. Trumps cabinet choices would destroy rather than govern
By Linda Greehouse
Trump - Ethical Matters
The Washington Post
The Trump Family must make clear that influence is not for sale - -
They should enforce a high standard when it comes to the appearance of impropriety
By Editorials
News Analysis
The New York Times
Russia, Iran and Turkey meet for Syria talks, excluding U.S - -
The new alignment and the absence of any Western powers at the table all but guarantee that President Bashar al-Assad will continue to rule Syria under any resulting agreement
By Ben Hubabard & David E. Sanger
Analysis
The New York Times
Sanctions eased, Iran sends black market a strategic warning - -
The pastry shop, tucked away in an affluent west Tehran neighborhood and selling Disney-themed cakes and party hats, is not particularly notable except for one thing: It is owned and operated by Iran’s powerful Ministry of Petroleum
By Thomas Erdbrink
Israel - Palestinians
The Washington Post
Netanyahus main rivel for prime minister weighs in on the prospect for peace - -
Israeli opposition leader accused the international media of perpetuating the Israel-Palestinian conflic
By Ruth Eglash
News Analysis
The Foreign Policy
His excellency, Sheikh Donald of the house of Trump - -
Why the president-elect is already a big hit in the Persian Gulf
By Elizabeth Dickinson
News Analysis
The Washington Post
Turkey takes another step toward despotism - -
The Turkish parliament has introduced legislation that would allow the president to consolidate power
By The Editorial Board
Iran Sanctions
The Washington Post
Iran sanctions extended, but without Obamas signiture - -
The presidents decision was intended to show his disapproval of the move
By Carol Morello
|Iran -- Hostages
The Guardian
British woman jailed in Iran released from solitary confinement - -
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sentenced on secret charges in September, is now being held with other women at Tehrans Evin prison
By Damien Gayle
Middle East - Future Democracy
The Christian Science Monitor
For a Mieast roiling with conflict & ch
The conflict with ISIS and even older war in Syria will continue to radiate ferment across a region that will also witness an as-yet unknown Trump effect
By Scott Peterson
Analysis
The New York Times
In John Kerrys Mideast speech, a clash of policies and personalities - -
On one side, were Mr. Kerry and President Obama. On the other, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and time is on their side
By Peter Baker
Syria
The Christian Science Monitor
Russia and Turkey announced cease fire deal in Syria - -
Syria's military said it agreed to a nationwide cease-fire starting Thursday at midnight, adding that it paves the way for reactivating negotiations to end the conflict
By A.P Staff
Analysis
The Foreign Affairs
Wealthier world , poorer nation
The Problem With the Rise of the Rest
By Jack Goldsone
Saudi Arabia - Internal Affairs
The New York Times
Saudi royal family is still spending in an age of austerity - -
Low oil prices are forcing questions about whether the family can maintain both its lavish lifestyle and its grip on power.
By Nicholas Kulish and Mark Mazzetti
News Analysis
The Washington Post
Jerusalems status would not be as easy to settle as other real estate deals. Hee is why - -
Trump plans to offer the Palestinians compensation to accept Israel’s claims to Jerusalem.
But it is not that simple
By Brent E. Sasley
Analysis
The New York Times
After U.N. vote, Israels Netanyahu may face a choice - -
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be forced to choose between supporting settlement construction, condemned at the United Nations, or a two-state solution with the Palestinians
By Israbel Kershner
Essay
The Foreign Affairs
Selective global commitment - -
There is a pervasive sense that the world is on the threshold of a new era. The dilemmas, passions and especially utopias of the recent past have suddenly become irrelevant
By Zbigniew Brzezinski
Opinions
The New Republic
John Boltons bad mustache is just a bad excuse --
Bolton, one of Washingtons most belligerent hawks, sports a hairy caterpillar over his upper lip that makes him look like an escapee from a 1970s porn film
By Jeet Heer
News Analysis
The Foreign Policy
Want a third intifada - go ahead and move the U.S embassy to Jerusalem - -
Why Trumps plan is a terrible idea for Israel, Palestine, and the wider Middle East
By Hussein Ibish
News Analysis
The Foreign Policy
Europes far - right anger is moving Mainstream - -
Anti-immigrant, anti-Europe, anti-Muslim sentiment is resonating with more and more voters in Europe
By Bruce Stokes
Opinions
The Foreign Affairs
How to build Middle East peace - -
Why Bottom-Up Is Better Than Top-Down
By Moshe Yaalon
U.N. - Israeli Settlements
The Washington Post
U.N. security council to vote on measure demanding an end to Israeli settlements - -
Egypt circulated a draft U.N. resolution Wednesday night that demands a halt to Israeli settlement activities in Palestinian territory and declares that all existing settlements - have no legal validity - and are a flagrant violation of international law
By Edith M. Lederer
America - Anti - Peace Solution
The Washington Post
Trumps Israeli ambassador pick could have dangerous consequences - -
Mr. Trump nominated his former bankruptcy attorney, David M. Friedman, as his ambassador to Israel, and Mr. Friedman quickly issued a statement affirming that he would work from a U.S. Embassy relocated to -Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem
By Editorials
News Analysis
The Foreign Policy
Trumps new Ambassador to Israel heralds a radical change in policy - -
The appointment of David Friedman might be seen as a honeymoon in Jerusalem, but it’s a bold divorce from decades of U.S.-Israel policy
By Aaron David Miller
Analysis
The Washington Post
Why is the world so quiet -- Yemen suffers its own cruel losses, far from Aleppo - -
The ancient citadel of Kawkaban is an example of the destruction wrought by all sides in the war
By Sudarsan Raghavan
Analysis
The Foreign Affairs
The once and future order - -
What Comes After Hegemony
By Michael J. Mazarr
Analysis
The New York Times
A dangerous choice for Ambassador to Israel - -
Mr. Trumps chosen representative is more likely to provoke conflict than promote peace
By The Editorial Board
Science & Thechnology
The New York Times
Scientists say the clock of aging may be reversable - -
The technique, discovered by a team at the Salk Institute and tested in mice, cannot be applied directly to people, but it points toward better understanding of human aging
By Nicholas Wade